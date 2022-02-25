Tata Steel completes maiden multi-modal shipment of TMT bars from West Bengal to Assam via IBProute

The IBP route will also help Tata Steel lower its Scope-3 carbon footprint.

Tata Steel on Friday reiterated its commitment to build a sustainable future by shipping nearly 1,800 tonnes of finished steel products from Haldia Port in West Bengal to Pandu Port in Assam using the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route via Brahmaputra River.

This shipment of Tata Steel’s TMT bars that arrived at Haldia on rail before being loaded on to river barges marks the beginning of the use of multimodal logistics, a landmark effort to decarbonise the steel sector and the country.

Earlier last week, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the barge ‘Kalpana Chawla’ carrying Tata Steel’s finished goods.

“The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route will help us service the growing North East market better. This route can also be explored for servicing other locations enroute this waterway to deliver steel in smaller lots and in better condition for the benefit of customers in the North-East.

“The initiative paves the way for seamless and robust integrated logistics solution towards utilising inland waterways for India and Bangladesh,” Tata Steel Vice President Supply Chain Peeyush Gupta said.

The IBP route will also help Tata Steel lower its Scope-3 carbon footprint. In July 2021, the company had also pioneered the use of electric vehicles to move finished goods in select locations.

The barge is operated by Oceanwhale Shipping Services while cargo handling at the ports is done by TM International Logistics Ltd, a logistics joint venture between Tata Steel, NYK Japan and IQ Martrade, Germany.

The barge used the Indo-Bangla Protocol route No. 1 and 2 and entered the Brahmaputra River via Chilmari, in Bangladesh and ended its voyage at Dhubri in Assam covering 1,535 kilometres.