Tata Steel committee of directors approves raising Rs 670 crore via NCDs

Published: March 9, 2020 2:38:09 PM

The date of the allotment of the debt securities is March 13, 2020 and date of maturity is March 13, 2025, it said.

Tata Steel on Monday said the committee of directors has approved raising Rs 670 crore through issuance of debt securities. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee of Directors, which is constituted by the board, on March 9, the company said in a BSE filing.

The date of the allotment of the debt securities is March 13, 2020 and date of maturity is March 13, 2025, it said.

