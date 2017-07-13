Tata Steel commissions mine air cooling system at Digwadih colliery

It is a known fact that as the underground mines become deeper, the temperature inside rises, which in turn affects the productivity of miners working inside the mines, Tata Steel sources said today.(Reuters)

Private steel major Tata Steel has commissioned a mine air cooling system, first of its kind in the Eastern India, at its Digwadih colliery in Dhanbad district to rescue the miners working in a depth of more than 400 meters. It is a known fact that as the underground mines become deeper, the temperature inside rises, which in turn affects the productivity of miners working inside the mines, Tata Steel sources said today.

Mine air cooling system, which was recently commissioned at its Digwadih colliery in Jharia division, is designed to lower the ambient temperature by five degree centigrade (from 33.5 degree centigrade to 29 degree centigrade) at coal face and operate like a spot cooler, said Sanjay Rajoria, general manager, Jharia division, Tata Steel.

This installation is the first of its kind in the eastern zone of the country and is the first installation in a degree III mine having a depth of more than 400 metres, he said. This installation has increased the comfort level of the workers working in the underground coal face and has also helped comply with the Directorate General of Mines Safety norm of ambient temperature requirement in underground mines, he added.