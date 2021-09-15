Tata Steel commissions carbon capture and reuse plant to promote circular carbon economy

The company has set up its first steel recycling plant at Rohtak in Haryana which will enable lower carbon emissions, resource consumption and energy utilisation.

Tata Steel has commissioned a 5 tonne per day (TPD) carbon capture plant at its Jamshedpur Works, making it the country’s first steel company to adopt such a carbon capture technology extracting CO2 directly from the blast furnace gas. Tata Steel will reuse the captured CO2 on site to promote the circular carbon economy. The facility will help abate about 1500 tonne of CO2 per year.

Tata Steel CEO & MD TV Narendran said, the company has taken the strategic step for gradual decarbonisation of the steel industry. By 2030 the company aims to reduce significant amount of CO2 emission “For the sustainability of steel industry globally and particularly in a growing country like India, it is essential that we find economical solutions for capturing and use of CO2 at scale ” Narendran said, adding that the company would provide leadership in mitigating emissions, accessing low cost clean energy and providing circular economy solutions, which will define the steel sector’s journey going forward.

The Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) facility uses amine-based technology and makes the captured carbon available for onsite reuse. The depleted CO2 gas is sent back to the gas network with increased calorific value. This project has been executed with the technological support from Carbon Clean, a global leader in low-cost CO2 capture technology.

Narendran said the operational experience gathered from this 5 tonne per day CO2 capture plant will give the company the required data and confidence to establish larger carbon capture plants and market ready commodities in future to tap the carbon market as well. “As the next step, we aim to establish scaled up facilities of CO2 capture integrated with utilisation avenues,” he said.

To a query on cost optimisation through the CCU facility in producing steel, the company said that the facility required running for months to determine the value of cost optimisation. Qualitatively, the use of the captured CO2 will drive improvement in the primary steelmaking in terms of improved vessel life and lesser consumption of oxygen, nitrogen and argon.

These benefits are in addition to the CO2 mitigation. The Company has undertaken a two-pronged approach of Carbon Direct Avoidance (CDA) and CO2 capture and use in pursuit of decarbonisation.

Aniruddha Sharma, CEO, Carbon Clean, said, capturing CO2 from blast furnace gas will not only decarbonise the steel plants but will also open avenues for hydrogen economy.”

Over the past few years, Tata Steel has invested in renewable energy, generation and use of green hydrogen and adopting waste heat recovery technologies. It has also made progress in its steel recycling business, a step towards sustainable steel production. The company has set up its first steel recycling plant at Rohtak in Haryana which will enable lower carbon emissions, resource consumption and energy utilisation.