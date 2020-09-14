Tata Steel announces Rs 235-crore bonus payout to employees for 2019-20

During April-June 2020-21, the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore. During the fourth quarter of 2019-20, the company had posted a loss of Rs 1,615.35 crore.
Tata Steel on Monday said it will pay Rs 235.54 crore in bonus to its employees for FY 2019-20. A Memorandum of Settlement was signed on Monday between the management of Tata Steel and Tata Workers’ Union (TWU) for the payment of the annual bonus, Tata Steel said in a statement.
The memorandum was signed by Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran and TWU President R Ravi Prasad, it said.
“Rs 235.54 crore bonus declared for accounting year 2019-20. Despite a difficult year due to COVID-19, Tata Steel honoured its 3-year commitment to ensure complete bonus payment to employees,” the company said.
Tata Steel has reported losses in the past two quarters.
During April-June 2020-21, the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore. During the fourth quarter of 2019-20, the company had posted a loss of Rs 1,615.35 crore.