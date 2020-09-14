  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Steel announces Rs 235-crore bonus payout to employees for 2019-20

By: |
September 14, 2020 10:18 PM

During April-June 2020-21, the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore. During the fourth quarter of 2019-20, the company had posted a loss of Rs 1,615.35 crore.

Tata Steel has reported losses in the past two quarters. 

Tata Steel on Monday said it will pay Rs 235.54 crore in bonus to its employees for FY 2019-20. A Memorandum of Settlement was signed on Monday between the management of Tata Steel and Tata Workers’ Union (TWU) for the payment of the annual bonus, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The memorandum was signed by Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran and TWU President R Ravi Prasad, it said.

Related News

“Rs 235.54 crore bonus declared for accounting year 2019-20. Despite a difficult year due to COVID-19, Tata Steel honoured its 3-year commitment to ensure complete bonus payment to employees,” the company said.

Tata Steel has reported losses in the past two quarters.

During April-June 2020-21, the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore. During the fourth quarter of 2019-20, the company had posted a loss of Rs 1,615.35 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Steel announces Rs 235-crore bonus payout to employees for 2019-20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI asks banks to use automated IT-based system for asset classification, provisioning
2Trai for setting up industry body for cloud providers within ‘light touch regulatory framework’
3CBI books Mumbai-based Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd for cheating SBI to the tune of Rs 338 crore