Tata Steel aims 30 million tonne India capacity by 2025 (File)

Tata Steel Ltd is eyeing an installed capacity of around 30 million tonnes per annum b 2025 in India from the existing 18.5 million tonnes, a senior company official said on Monday. The steel major has recently taken over Bhushan Stee and Usha Martin plants, which has a combined rated capacity o 7 million tonne per annum.

“With expansion and new capacities, we expect that b 2025, we can have 30 million tonne capacity in India,” Tata Steel (India) President-Steel Business, Anand Sen said here. He was speaking about Tata Steel in context to th steel sector’s performance and outlook, on the sidelines of curtain raiser event for an upcoming Indian Institute of Metals’ programme.

Sen said the planned 30-million-tonne capacity was based on the projected capacity of the Kalinganagar plant to million tonnes after its second phase of expansion, the Jamshedpur plant (13.5 million tonnes) and the two recently-acquired steel companies. The total capacity of the steel giant stands at 2 million tonne, taking into account its European operations.

Speaking about Bhushan Steel, Sen said in the curren fiscal, it will achieve 4-4.2 million tonne production “We are still evaluating capex in the plant (Bhusha Steel), but estimate it may require about Rs 500-1,000 crore, he added.