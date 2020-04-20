Tata Starbucks to launch mobile app soon in India; says recovery from lockdown will take time

With India remaining under a lockdown due to coronavirus, the Tata Starbucks joint venture company said that it will take time to recover. (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

Global coffee chain Starbucks is planning to launch a mobile application for its customers in India in several weeks. Via the mobile application, customers can place takeaway orders, customise them according to their likings, pay for it and pick them up later from the stores, Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks, told ET Now in an interview. This will help the customers save time which was earlier spent on standing in lines, he added. With India remaining under a lockdown due to coronavirus, the Tata Starbucks joint venture company said that it will take time to recover, however, it remains bullish on the India market.

“It is temporary. Maybe a matter of 8-10 weeks before we get this under control, perhaps an impact of 8-10 months on business, maybe more,” Navin Gurnaney said, adding that the company is confident of India’s recovery and that it will be a substantial bounce back from current conditions. Starbucks is also not holding on its expansion plans and said that it is right on track with its goals. The first drive-through which was already prepared to be opened, is now expected to launch soon. The company expects that these initiatives will help it to get traffic back in the coming time.

The restaurant business in the country remains highly impacted due to the coronavirus situation. The government had earlier directed all restaurants to remain shut to control the spread of coronavirus. However, it had allowed online deliveries. Starbucks too is delivering in some metro cities while its stores remain shut. "We have started deliveries in about 19 stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. We are also looking to open up in parts of the country as well," Navin Gurnanaey said. The mobile application is a part of the company's digital expansion plan.