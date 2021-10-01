Tata Sons win bid for Air India; National carrier to fly back to Tatas after 68-year gap

Air India. (Image: REUTERS)

Tata Sons have won the bid debt-laden national carrier Air India, Bloomberg News reported citing unidentified sources on Friday morning. The report claimed that a panel of ministers accepted a proposal from the salt to software conglomerate. The government had yesterday began evaluation bids for the Maharaja. Along with Tata Group, domestic carrier SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh had also bid for the airline. The evaluation of bids was done against an undisclosed reserve price. With the Tata Group getting their hands on Air India, it marks the return of the airline to the Tatas after a gap of 68 years.

An official announcement of the deal is expected to be released in the coming days, the report said. The plan to sell the Maharaja has been in the offing for years now, with multiple governments trying to find a buyer for the money guzzling airline. Air India is reeling under a debt of over Rs 60,000 crore. The debt-laden carrier has a 127-aircraft strong fleet that controls 50.64% of the International market share when clubbed with AIXL, among Indian carriers. Air India currently serves 42 international destinations.

The successful sale of Air India will also help the BJP-led NDA government to march towards its divestment program where it plans to privatise various state-owned assets, in an effort to bridge the budget deficit.

Air India was started by the Tatas in 1932 as the Tata Airlines. The same was sold to the government in 1953 by the conglomerate.