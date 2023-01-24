scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Tata Sons’ sustainability chief Sharma to be its Trusts’ CEO

His appointment is effective from April 1, 2023, according to a statement.

Written by PTI
Tata Sons’ sustainability chief Sharma to be its Trusts’ CEO
It can be noted that the trusts collectively hold 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding firm of all the companies in the group. (IE)

Tata Sons’ chief sustainability officer Siddharth Sharma has been appointed as the chief executive of Tata Trusts on Tuesday.

His appointment is effective from April 1, 2023, according to a statement.

Sharma, a former civil servant who had joined Tata group earlier, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the trustees of Tata Trusts, it said.

Also Read

It can be noted that the trusts collectively hold 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding firm of all the companies in the group.

He succeeds N Srinath, who retired late last year.

Also read: Video: Mindset for growth most important for MSMEs to scale-up, says MSMEx founder Amit Kumar

The trustees have also appointed Ford Foundation’s Aparna Uppaluri as the chief operating officer of the company, the statement added.

She has led the grant-making initiatives at the Ford Foundation to advance programmatic commitment to strengthen gender justice and has also served as program director to oversee different verticals at the Ford Foundation, it said.

More Stories on
Tata Sons

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 21:15 IST