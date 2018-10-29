Tata Sons ends ties with Suhel Seth after sexual misconduct allegations

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 4:32 PM

Tata Sons, the promoter of major operating Tata group companies, has severed ties with celebrity consultant Suhel Seth, following allegations of sexual misconduct by several women, according to a company official.

Ever since several women, including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natasha Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi, accused Seth of sexual misconduct, Tata Sons stopped dealing with Counselage, a brand consultancy firm owned by Seth. (File)

Tata Sons, the promoter of major operating Tata group companies, has severed ties with celebrity consultant Suhel Seth, following allegations of sexual misconduct by several women, according to a company official. Ever since several women, including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natasha Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi, accused Seth of sexual misconduct, Tata Sons stopped dealing with Counselage, a brand consultancy firm owned by Seth.

When asked to confirm if Tata Sons has severed ties with Seth after allegations of sexual misconduct in #MeToo campaign in India, a company official said “Yes”. “Post the allegations, Tata Sons has not engaged with Counselage,” a source said.

When contacted, a Tata sons spokesperson said, “Counselage’s contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018.” Although the company did not elaborate on the future of its contract with Counselage, the source, however, said considering the backdrop it would not be renewed.

Comments could not be immediately obtained from Seth, who is among the leading brand consultants in the country. He played a key role in rebuilding the Tata brand after crisis hit one of the most trusted corporate brands in India in the wake of abrupt sacking of then Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in 2016.

Coca-Cola and Jet Airways are among big corporate clients of Counselage.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Sons ends ties with Suhel Seth after sexual misconduct allegations
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition