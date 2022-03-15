Tata Sons appoints N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Air India

Further, the group is also looking to appoint a CEO for Air India after former Turkish Airlines’ chairman Ilker Ayci declined an offer to join the airline.

Tata Sons have appointed N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Air India, now owned by Tata Group, at its board meeting held last week.

The carrier would also induct General Insurance Corporation’s former chairman and managing director Alice GeeVarghese Vaidyan as an independent director, according to sources close to the development.

When contacted, a Tata Sons’ spokesperson confirmed the development.

Chandrasekaran, who’s the chairman of Tata Sons, also chairs boards of several group companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Power among others.

Tata Sons was named the winning bidder for the ailing Air India in October 2021. It acquired Air India through its wholly-owned unit Talace, by submitting a bid of Rs 18,000 crore.

Chandrasekaran’s appointment as chairman gains importance as the group needs to iron out several issues of the carrier following its divestment, including the appointment of pilots, upgrading the existing fleet of aircraft and charting maps for co-existence with the group’s other aviation ventures. The most important agenda before the group is to turn the carrier profitable as early as possible.

Further, the group is also looking to appoint a CEO for Air India after former Turkish Airlines’ chairman Ilker Ayci declined an offer to join the airline.

Ayci’s departure, even before taking charge, came in the backdrop of controversy around his security clearance prospects. Ayci, who spearheaded Turkish Airlines to its turnaround and success, blamed the media for viewing his appointment with an undesirable colour.