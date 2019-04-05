Tata Sky faces backlash for calling NaMo TV Hindi news channel; retracts after complaints

Tata Sky released a clarification stating that NaMo is a special service.

DTH operator Tata Sky recently got embroiled in a controversy after it started airing NaMo channel and then went on to call it a Hindi news channel. After several subscribers flagged it and sought responses over the validity of the channel, Tata Sky released a clarification stating that NaMo is a special service with its content coming from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), PTI reported.

Tata Sky had earlier tweeted that the NaMo TV is a Hindi news service which provides the latest news on national politics. The DTH provider has removed the tweet now following the debates over the code of conduct as elections are around the corner. Upon several complaints on Twitter, Tata Sky had earlier said that the channel was added as a launch offer. What possibly enraged the consumers was Tata Sky’s next statement which went on to say, “There is no option to delete the individual channel.”

Some Twitter users even brought Tata Sky’s inefficiency during the TRAI’s DTH, cable TV migration stating that the DTH provider asked for permission to air free-to-air channels but did not ask once if users want NaMo subscription.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has questioned Information and Broadcast Ministry over complaints against the channel, which were collectively filed by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Airing on DTH channel number 512, NaMo airs BJP’s election rallies, speeches etc and its launch was announced by Narendra Modi himself on 31 March 2019. “Capture the colours of elections… Watch the dance of democracy… Say NaMo again with NaMo TV,” the party said in a tweet on the launch.