Tata Projects appoints Vinayak Pai as CEO, MD designate

Infrastructure firm Tata Projects Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vinayak Pai as its CEO and managing director designate.

Pai has been recently inducted into the company’s board as executive director.

Before joining Tata Projects, Pai was the group president at Worley, based out of Hague, the Netherlands, the company said in a statement.

He was responsible for Worley businesses in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific) regions.

He was the president of the energy, chemicals and resources business at Jacobs before its acquisition by Worley.

He has been part of the energy, chemicals and natural resources industry for over three decades and has experience in executing complex projects. He has held key positions in engineering design, technology licensing, project management, business development and operations.

Pai holds a bachelor of engineering degree from the College of Engineering, Pune and post-graduation in management from Symbiosis, Pune and IIT Mumbai.

Tata Projects has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects. It is currently executing some of the most marquee projects across the country, including the new Parliament building.