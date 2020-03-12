Tata Power to wait till March 20 to decide Mundra power plant shutdown

The estimated revised rate – seen be around Rs 3/unit, up from Rs 2.7/unit – is significantly lower than the average tariff range of Rs 3.5-4/unit at which these states buy thermal power.

Hoping to find a resolution on its troubled Mundra power plant with the intervention of the Union power ministry, Tata Power on Wednesday said that it will wait till March 20 before taking a final call on shutting down the 4,150 MW unit. FE was the first to report that Tata Power would gradually start to shut down generating units at its beleaguered imported coal-based power plant in Mundra from March 11, as indecision on tariff revision by the states it supplies power to continues to pile up under recoveries for the company.

Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL), the Tata Power arm that runs the Mundra ultra-mega power plant, has power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. Apart from Gujarat, none of the states has approved tariff hikes for electricity procured from the power plant to compensate for abnormal rise in Indonesian coal prices, from where the company sources the fuel.

A meeting with the states was held on March 9 on this issue under the chairmanship of power secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai. “Certain legal and contractual issues discussed pertaining to the PPA in light of the earlier and subsequent Supreme Court orders, which all parties have agreed to examine upon,” Tata Power said in a statement. “The Union power secretary will re-convene another meeting within next 10 days so as to arrive at a decision on the same on or before March 20,” the company added.

The estimated revised rate – seen be around Rs 3/unit, up from Rs 2.7/unit – is significantly lower than the average tariff range of Rs 3.5-4/unit at which these states buy thermal power. The Mundra unit was losing Rs 0.32 for every unit of electricity produced in Q3FY20, and reported a loss of Rs 160 crore in the quarter. The company has been hoping for a resolution on this issue after a meeting with the states, arranged by the Union power ministry.