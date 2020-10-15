Tata Power to develop solar project at Dholera

Sources in the state energy department said that the mega renewable energy park at Kutch may complete before the set deadline following the recent approvals from the Union ministry of defence as well as Gujarat’s revenue department.

The Gujarat government seems to have become proactive in renewable power generation segment. Within a month’s time it has not only given approval of 60,000 hectare land parcel for the world’s largest renewable energy park in bordering Kutch district, it has also given a letter of award to Tata Power to develop 100-MW solar project in Dholera Solar Park.

Sources in the state energy department said that the mega renewable energy park at Kutch may complete before the set deadline following the recent approvals from the Union ministry of defence as well as Gujarat’s revenue department.

The hybrid (solar & wind power) park claimed to be the world’s largest renewable power generation project at a single location will be developed near the international border. The 41,500 MW capacity park got clearance from the defence ministry in March this year and the state revenue department too decided to allot the land in September 2020 near Khavda area of Kutch. The Gujarat Power Corporation (GPCL) will develop common infrastructure for the proposed project.

According to a senior official in the state energy department, the park is considered as one of the projects of national importance and hence the state government has also become proactive to commission the project before the set deadline of 2022 end.

The government of Gujarat is expecting mammoth investment of around Rs 1.35 lakh crore here, said the official adding that already plans to allot land to major companies including Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), NTPC, GSEC, Suzlon and Adani Group are in place. He said that out of the total land Adani is expected to get a lion’s share of approximately 20,000 hectare.

Adani Group has announced to invest Rs 30,000 crore at the hybrid park by the end of year 2024. If sources in the state energy department have to be believed, Prime Minister Naredra Modi may lay the foundation stone for this ambitious project during his visit to Gujarat. Modi is expected to visit the state on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, said the source. He however said that as on date there hasn’t been any official communication regarding the PM’s visit to Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Tata power has also confirmed the receipt of a letter of award (LOA) from the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) on Friday October 9 to develop a 100 MW solar project in Dholera Solar Park of Gujarat.

The Tata group company will supply power to GUVNL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date. The project would be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the PPA.