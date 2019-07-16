Tata Power ties up with NTT Com-Netmagic to set up 50 MW solar project

This solar power project is aimed at reducing CO2 emission at an average by about 70,000 tonne per annum (Representational image)

Tata Power on Tuesday said it has partnered with NTT Com-Netmagic to build 50 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic power plant in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The NTT Com-Netmagic is a managed hosting and multi-cloud hybrid IT solution provider.

“This initiative enables NTT Com-Netmagic to meet the green energy needs and optimise operating costs. This solar power project is aimed at reducing CO2 emission at an average by about 70,000 tonne per annum, with the increased power and cooling demands of NTT Com-Netmagic’s data centres in the city,” according to a statement by Tata Power.

The power will be supplied through open access under a long-term power purchase agreement, said the statement.

Poolawadi Windfarm Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), has signed definitive agreements to supply 50-MW solar power to NTT Com-Netmagic. The capacity will be built in a phased manner with an initial capacity of 35 MW increasing up to 50 MW within 24 months of initial commissioning of the plant.

Sharad Sanghi, managing director and chief executive officer of NTT Com-Netmagic, said, “This project epitomises our continued commitment to ensuring sustainable development of India’s digital growth story. We have also been using renewable sources of energy, including wind and solar power plants in Bengaluru and Chennai through open access.”

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, said, “This is our first big initiative through a captive route and the company continues to build the foundation for a significant growth in renewables.”