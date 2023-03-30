Tata Power Solar Systems wins Rs 1,755 crore LoA to set up 300 MW solar project

Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has won a ₹1,755-crore solar project from NLC India (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation), through a competitive bidding process.

The company would set up a 300 MW engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project for NLC India at Barsingar in Bikaner district, Rajasthan. The project is expected to generate more than 750 million units of solar power and reduce 6 trillion tonne of carbon dioxide per annum, it said in a statement.

TPSSL will handle the complete project execution from designing to commissioning and the evacuation system up to delivery point (220KV side of pooling sub-station).

TPSSL will also conduct operation and maintenance of the project for three years after the commercial operation declaration. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the date of receiving of the letter of award.

With this win, the company’s total portfolio of solar under EPC will touch 11.5 GWp. As on date, TPSSL’s total order book stands at about ₹17,000 crore.