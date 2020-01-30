Tata Power Q3 net rises 12%Y-o-Y to Rs 246 crore

However, operating margins for the latest quarter were up 200 basis points to 25.52% as overall expenses dropped 8.4% to Rs 7,067 crore.

Tata Power on Wednesday reported a 3.86% year-on-year decline in its consolidated operating profit for the December quarter to Rs 1,804 crore on account of higher cost of power purchased. Revenue from operations was down 11.41% year-on-year to Rs 7,071 crore as lower income from Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL) and Maithon Power impacted the performance.

The net profit for the quarter was up 11.76% year-on-year to Rs 245.64 crore, led by lower under-recovery at Mundra ultra mega power project, though it missed the consensus Street estimate of Rs 269 crore. However, operating margins for the latest quarter were up 200 basis points to 25.52% as overall expenses dropped 8.4% to Rs 7,067 crore.

Its subsidiary CGPL, which operates Mundra UMPP, saw its under-recovery halve during the December quarter with lower coal prices and benefit from higher coal blending. CGPL’s operating profit for the quarter was at Rs 260 crore, against a loss of Rs 120 crore in the previous year, while net losses fell to Rs 164 crore from Rs 464 crore a year ago.

Tata Power’s fuel cost for the December quarter fell 21.70% year on year to Rs 2,497.58 crore, which helped reduce Mundra under-recoveries, but negatively impacted income from the Indonesian mining business. Net loss for coal SPV in Q3FY20 increased to Rs 95 crore from Rs 61 crore a year ago, the operating profit dropped to Rs 8 crore from Rs 27 crore a year ago.

The company did not disclose total power generated during the quarter. The December quarter also saw the Supreme Court uphold the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity’s 2006 order in a standby litigation with Adani Electricity Mumbai, directing Tata Power to pay `354 crore along with a 10% per annum interest from April 1, 2004, till the date of payment. “Consequently, the company has recognised an expense of Rs 329 crore net of amount recoverable from customers including adjustment with consumer reserves,” the company said in its earnings note.

The company has also reversed Rs 235-crore provisions made for financial guarantee obligation and impairment towards its investment in wholly owned subsidiary Tata Power International (TPIPL) following the debt restructuring of Adjaristsqali Georgia (a joint venture of TPIPL), the earnings note added.

CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said, “Our new consumer-centric businesses, including rooftop solar projects for residential consumers, have reached 60 cities with 100 EV charging points across four cities. We aim to continue this trend and create smart consumers for tomorrow by providing a range of next-gen power solutions.”

Finance cost for the quarter rose to Rs 1,129 crore from Rs 1,014 crore a year ago while depreciation and amortisation was higher at Rs 671.87 crore from Rs 602.74 crore a year ago. Revenue contribution from the power generation segment fell to Rs 3,664 crore from Rs 4,305 crore a year ago, while contribution from the renewable segment was flat at Rs 879 crore. The T&D segment contributed Rs 3,101 crore, compared with Rs 3,006 crore a year ago.