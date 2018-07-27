Tata Power Q1 profit declines 27% after adjusting for one-time gains

The power company’s operating profit and margins dropped during the period on account of higher expenses.

Tata Power’s profits for the three months to June fell 27% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 286 crore, after adjusted for one-time gains. However, a one-time exceptional gain from the stake sale in associate companies helped Tata Power report an over three-fold growth in net profit of Rs 1,735 crore.

The company made an exceptional gain of Rs 1,483 crore net of taxes on the sale of stake in Tata Communications and Panatone Capital during the quarter.

Revenue from operations were higher by 14% to Rs 7,313 crore on account of better performance of the renewable business and other subsidiaries such as Maithon Power and CGPL.

Earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation dropped 8.45% on year to Rs 1,770.79 crore while operating margins dropped 594 basis points to 24.21% on higher expenses.

The cost of fuel purchased during the quarter rose to Rs 1,728 crore compared with Rs 1,297 crore a year ago as coal prices increased substantially during the quarter. The cost of power purchased also rose to `2,558 crore from `2,126 crore a year ago. Raw material consumed were higher at Rs 210 crore from Rs 95 crore a year ago.

Although the company did not disclose the consolidated generation from plants, on a standalone basis the total generation was lower by 7.69% to 3,034 million units.

Segment revenue from the power business rose to Rs 6,752 crore from Rs 5,868.82 crore a year ago, while the other segment that includes solar equipment, project contracts/infrastructure management services, investment and property development business, dropped to Rs 438.23 crore from `957.42 crore a year ago.

The 4,000 MW ultra mega power project at Mundra that once again suffered a loss during the April-June quarter is looking for a suitable solution in consultation with stakeholders to either raise the tariffs or sell equity in Coastal Gujarat Power. The company has blamed higher coal prices, an incremental mark-to-market loss, and adoption of Accounting Standards (IND-AS 115) to be the main reasons for CGPL loss.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director of Tata Power, said: “At present, we are working with the high powered committee to resolve the Mundra issue and we hope that the resolution will benefit all stakeholders.”

Tata Power’s gross debt is around `48,589 crore at the end of March quarter which it plans to reduce to less than `40,000 crore in coming year through non-core stake sale.

“While the traditional business of thermal and hydro continues to perform well, we believe our future growth areas will bring in greater value and help us align with the consumer needs,” Sinha said.