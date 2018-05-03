Tata Power posts Q4 profit on impairment reversal for Mundra

The Q4 FY18 net profit rose on account of a Rs 1,887-crore reversal of impairment provisions for its Mundra Power plant and investment in coal mines in Indonesia, the company said in notes to its financial results.

Reversal of impairment for Mundra power plant and Indonesian coal mines helped Tata Power report a net profit of Rs 1,478 crore in the January-March quarter of 2018 compared to a loss of Rs 226 crore in the same quarter last year. The Q4 FY18 net profit rose on account of a Rs 1,887-crore reversal of impairment provisions for its Mundra Power plant and investment in coal mines in Indonesia, the company said in notes to its financial results.

Separately, the company recognised an impairment of Rs 528 crore towards an associate company setting up a hydro power plant. The group has also recognised an impairment of Rs 100 crore for a unit of Trombay thermal power plant and provisioned Rs 12 crore for impairment of goodwill relating to a solar power plant, the note said. The company’s revenue from operations rose 12% y-o-y to Rs 7,895 crore on higher power generation and better performance of its renewable division. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period rose 10.18% yoy to Rs 1,487.52 crore, however, operating margins dropped marginally by 43 basis points to 18.84%, as the cost of power purchased and cost of fuel, both, rose during the quarter.

The cost of power purchased was higher at Rs 1,847 crore compared to Rs 1,765 crore a year ago, while the cost of fuel was higher at Rs 2,863 crore against Rs 2,515 crore a year ago. Segment revenue from power business rose to Rs 7,260 crore from Rs 6,146 crore a year ago, while the other segments, including solar equipment, project contracts/infrastructure management services, investment and property development business, saw a drop in revenues to Rs 745 crore from Rs 1,193 crore a year ago.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & managing director, Tata Power, said all their subsidiaries and plants have reported robust performance despite challenging circumstances and sectoral challenges. This has been largely due to the company’s focus on operational improvements and excellence.

The renewable portfolio continues to do well and has once again made a healthy contribution to PAT. The Delhi distribution arm, TPDDL also continues to reduce its AT&C losses at benchmark levels. “The company has been working on charting its next phase of growth for which monetisation of various non-core assets like SED (strategic engineering division) and other cross holdings is underway to improve the balance sheet. We are committed to pursuing a well charted growth strategy by demonstrating a high level of commitment towards cleaner sources of generation,” CEO Sinha said.

The standalone generation for the quarter rose to 12,237 million units from 12,227 million units a year ago. Mundra reported a generation of 26,686 MUs while Maithon plant reported 7,406 MUs. Trombay Thermal Power Station generated 6,294 MUs, Jojobera Thermal Power Station 2,978 MUs, Haldia 775 MUs, Industrial Energy 2,592 MUs, TPREL 919 MUs (through clean sources of energy – solar and wind) and WREL 1,688 MUs.

CGPL (Mundra UMPP) posted its highest ever losses in FY18 due to 25% higher coal prices, however, it was offset by higher profits at coal companies. “While CGPL’s under recovery for the quarter and full year has been offset by gains in coal mines to some extent but tangible steps need to be taken by procurers to resolve the viability issue at the earliest,” Sinha said.