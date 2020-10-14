  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Power gets letter of award from GUVNL for 100MW solar project at Dholera

October 14, 2020 1:11 PM

Tata Power on Wednesday said it has received a letter of award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) to develop 100 MW solar project at Dholera Solar Park in Gujarat.

According to a Tata Power statement, the energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date.

The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by the GUVNL in March 2020. The project has to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the PPA. With this award, the cumulative capacity under development in Gujarat would be 620 MW out of which 400 MW will be in Dholera Solar Park.

It is an important milestone in the company’s endeavour to generate 35 ? 40 per cent of Tata Power’s total generation capacity from clean energy sources and will go a long way to meet the country’s commitment towards green and clean energy, it said.

The plant is expected to generate about 246 MUs (million units) of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 246 million kilograms of carbon dioxide.

Tata Power’s renewable capacity will increase to 3,936 MW, out of which 2,637 MW is already operational and 1,299 MW is under implementation including 100 MW won under this letter of award.

