Tata Power expands rooftop solar service to 90 cities across India

By: |
Published: March 19, 2020 11:52:49 AM

"Preparing for a future-ready India, Tata Power is making a big push for a stronger adoption of clean energy by expanding its rooftop solar offerings to 90 cities," the power major said in a filing to BSE.

Tata Power, Tata Power rooftop solar service, solar energy, BSE, rooftop solar offerings, latest news on tata powerTata Power launched customisable rooftop solar solutions on a pan-India basis in September 2018, as pee the company.

Tata Power on Thursday said it has expanded its rooftop solar service to 90 cities across the country.
The big rollout from Tata Power comes at a time when consumers across all major categories including commercial, industrial, residential and public sector are adopting solar energy as a reliable and sustainable solution to meet their energy needs that also holds tremendous potential to save costs.

“Preparing for a future-ready India, Tata Power is making a big push for a stronger adoption of clean energy by expanding its rooftop solar offerings to 90 cities,” the power major said in a filing to BSE.

Related News

Tata Power launched customisable rooftop solar solutions on a pan-India basis in September 2018, as pee the company. Shares of the firm were trading 4.97 per cent lower at Rs 33.45 apiece on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Power expands rooftop solar service to 90 cities across India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AGR Matter: Supreme Court junks self-assessment; telcos, DoT in a fix
2AGR Row: DoT affidavit didn’t have full due amount
3Interview | Approvals for biosimilar products will drive growth momentum, says  Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Founder & CMD, Biocon