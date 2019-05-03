Tata Power consolidated Q4 operating profit drops 1.5%

Tata Power's consolidated operating profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, fell 1.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to `1,348.68 crore while margins dropped marginally by 32 basis points as fuel cost and power purchase cost rose during the period. Consolidated net profit for the March quarter fell 92% y-o-y to `107.32 crore as the largest private sector power utility made an exceptional gain from reversal of impairment charges on Mundra Power Plant and Indonesian coal mines a year ago. In Q4FY19, the company has also made an impairment of `106 core towards the gas-based Rithala power plant in Delhi, which is lying idle for the last four years. Profit before exceptional item for Q4FY19 was `259 crore compared with `118 crore a year ago, the company said in a release. However, the profit and the Ebitda numbers missed the Bloomberg estimate of `284 crore and `1,528 crore, respectively. The power purchase cost rose 14.84% y-o-y to `1,479.05 crore, while fuel cost rose 13.10% y-o-y to `3,239 crore as Indonesian coal prices remained on the higher side. Finance cost rose to `1,108 crore from `907.81 crore, while depreciation and amortisation fell to `603 crore from `632 crore a year ago. On a consolidated basis, Tata Power\u2019s revenue rose 1.86% y-o-y to `7,416.89 crore on account of better performance of renewables and distribution businesses. Segment revenue from the power business rose to `7,374.72 crore from `6,581.97 crore a year ago, while the other segment more than doubled to `1,592.50 crore from `745 crore a year ago. On Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL), the arm that operates Mundra UMPP, the company said, considering the significant uncertainties arising from ongoing renegotiation of the power purchase agreement, as recommended by the high powered committee, and the pending renewal of the mining licence at the Indonesian coal mines, they have not effected a reversal of provisions for the impairment of `1,052 crore made earlier. \u201cThe reversal of impairment has not resulted from any significant improvement in the estimated service potential of the concerned cash generating units (CGU),\u201d the company said in its earnings filing to exchanges. Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, said, \u201cWith regard to CGPL, we are in discussion with various state governments and state discoms and are expecting a resolution for it soon. It will then be submitted to CERC for approval.\u201d