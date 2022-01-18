Tata Power commissions 100-MW solar plants in Uttar Pradesh

The company aims to increase the share of green energy in its power generation portfolio to 80% by FY30, up from the current level of 31%.

Tata Power said on Monday that its subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy, has commissioned 100 megawatt (MW) of solar projects in Uttar Pradesh. As much as 50 MW of the plants have been built in Prayagraj, while the remaining capacity has been set up in Banda. The solar plants are expected to generate more than 221.3 million units of electricity every year.

“The commissioning of solar PV projects in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and Banda has strengthened our position as a leading renewable energy company, and we will continue to contribute to the country’s sustainable energy growth,” Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said. Tata Power currently has a solar portfolio of 2,123 MW across the country and its wind power capacity stands at 932 MW. It also has 1,854 MW of renewable energy capacity under implementation.

The company aims to increase the share of green energy in its power generation portfolio to 80% by FY30, up from the current level of 31%. In August, the company quoted the lowest tariff of Rs 2.14/unit in the auction conducted by state-run Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for building 330 MW solar capacity in Madhya Pradesh. It has also received a letter of intent to build 250 MW of solar capacities at the Dondaicha solar park in Maharashtra’s Dhule district.