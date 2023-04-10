Tata Power charges up for Delhi electricity supply in peak summers; inks pact to boost power distribution

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has signed an agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) with an aim to enhance Delhi’s power distribution ahead of peak summers, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. This will add to increased demand the national capital is expecting during the summer months of June and July. Earlier amid reports of record-breaking summers, the Delhi government said that the peak load of the national capital is expected to reach 8000 MW in late June or early July.

According to another report by PTI, experts said that the power consumption and demand would log higher growth rates in coming months due to forecasts of higher temperature during this summer season compared to last year. Through this agreement, TPDDL, which is the distribution arm of The Tata Power Company Limited, will subscribe to non-convertible debentures for Rs 1.5 billion (around $18.2 million) to enhance Delhi’s power distribution through grid enhancements, and a $2 million grant to partially finance the purchase and integration of a pilot Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

“The senior secured financing will be used to commission a new 66/11-kilovolt grid, augment and expand transformers, substations, feeder lines, and switching stations, install smart meters, and replace obsolete electrical equipment and meters,” the company said. The 10-megawatt-hour (MWh) BESS will enable electricity to be stored and delivered on demand, reducing grid instability, and providing the flexibility to integrate intermittent solar and wind energy resources.

The grant is provided by Goldman Sachs and Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Climate Innovation and Development Fund (CIDF) and administered by ADB. “Mainstreaming a battery energy storage system at the distribution transformer level will better integrate renewable energy sources and contribute to a more disaster-resilient power distribution system for Delhi,” said ADB’s Director General for Private Sector Operations Suzanne Gaboury.

Meanwhile, Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said that the battery energy storage system will enable the company in ensuring “high-quality power supply for consumers and help integrate clean energy into the power supply mix”.

Earlier in 2022, the ministry of power targeted battery storage capacity of 4 per cent of total electricity consumption by 2030 and in order to reach this target, India would need a total battery energy storage capacity of 182 GWh by 2030. TPDDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, and its operational area spans 510 square kilometres with customers across industrial, commercial, household, and agricultural segments.