Tata Power arm TPREL to develop 100-MW solar power project in Gujarat

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 4:06:36 PM

Tata Power said Thursday its arm Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) will develop a 100-MW solar power project in Raghanesda Solar Park of Gujarat.

With this win, TPREL?s capacity under implementation would become 500 MW which is in addition to the operating capacity of 2,268 MW.

Tata Power said Thursday its arm Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) will develop a 100-MW solar power project in Raghanesda Solar Park of Gujarat. “TPREL has received a letter of award (LoA) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) on 28th May 2019 to develop a 100-MW solar project in Raghanesda Solar Park of Gujarat,” a statement by Tata Power said.

The power generated from the project will be supplied to GUVNL under a power purchase agreement (PPA) valid for 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date, according to the statement. The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by GUVNL in March 2019.

The project has to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the PPA. Tata Power Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said, “We have been awarded 100-MW solar power project in Gujarat, and are thankful to the government of Gujarat and the officials at the GUVNL for this opportunity.”

This is an important milestone in our endeavour to generate 35 to 40 per cent of Tata Power’s total generation capacity from clean energy sources, said Ashish Khanna, president (renewables), Tata Power, in the statement.

With this win, TPREL’s capacity under implementation would become 500 MW which is in addition to the operating capacity of 2,268 MW. The plant is expected to generate 250 million units (MUs) of energy per year and will annually offset about 250 million Kg of carbon dioxide.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Power arm TPREL to develop 100-MW solar power project in Gujarat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition