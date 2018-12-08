Tata Nexon, Mahindra Marazzo clear Global NCAP crash test

The Tata Motors’ highest selling car had achieved 4 stars in August, after which the automaker made seat belt reminder feature for both driver and front passenger standard across all variants.

Tata Motors’ updated compact SUV Nexon has secured a five-star rating from Global NCAP, becoming the first Made in India model to clear the test with the highest score.

Besides, Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) recently launched MPV Marazzo has also achieved four-star rating for adult occupation protection.

However, for the child occupant safety, Nexon could manage only 3-star rating while Marazzo had to settle with 2 stars from Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body.

“The Indian car buyers are increasingly rating safety as one of the topmost parameters while making a car purchase,” Mayank Pareek, President — PVBU, Tata Motors said.

Nexon, which was tested for both front and side impacts, has achieved the safety score amongst all the models tested across the Indian market.

Mahindra Marazzo on the other hand got a boost as all the variants come with standard double airbags, ABS, seatbelt reminders (SBR) for driver and ISOFIX anchorages.

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M said, “With Safety being at the forefront for all our vehicles, I am sure that this recognition will spur us to achieve higher safety parameters for our entire range of vehicles”.

While the Marazzo was launched between Rs 9.99-13.90 lakh, Tata Nexon comes at a starting price of Rs 6.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

David Ward, Global NCAP secretary general said, “This is a huge landmark for car safety in India. Congratulations to Tata Motors for achieving India’s first 5-star rating for adult occupant protection. Congratulations also to Mahindra for their first 4-star result. The Nexon was engineered in India and this shows the huge capability of the domestic industry to achieve excellence in safety design and performance. With the Nexon, Tata have shown the global car industry that to achieve five stars you can ‘Make in India’.

Global NCAP is looking forward to many more Indian 5-star cars and further improvements in both pedestrian protection and crash avoidance.”