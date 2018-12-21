Tata Motors, Zoomcar join hands for self-drive EV rentals in Pune

Tata Motors and Zoomcar have joined hands to offer Tata Tigor electric cars on the self-drive rental platform of Zoomcar in Pune.

Shailesh Chandra, president of electric mobility business & corporate strategy, Tata Motors, and Greg Moran, co-founder and CEO, Zoomcar, flagged off the first batch of Tigor EVs in Pune on Thursday. Tata Tigor EV will now be available on the self-drive rental platform, offered by Zoomcar.

Chandra said the future of mobility will increasingly be connected, shared and powered by zero-emission technologies. Tata Motors is working with like-minded partners to accelerate the enabling ecosystem and is partnering with Zoomcar to offer shared electric mobility solution for Pune, he said. Moran said for Zoomcar this is the beginning of the partnership with electric mobility and the company expects to touch 20 cities and 500 electric vehicles with Tata over the next year.