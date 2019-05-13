Tata Motors to launch this new vehicle in India soon; may replicate Ace success

One of the most famous advertising campaigns in the Indian commercial vehicle (CV) industry is \u2018Tata Ka Chota Hathi\u2019, which Tata Motors used as a branding for the Ace light CV (LCV) launched in 2005. The campaign connected well with the product\u2014a reference to its compact size, yet superior strength to carry goods\u2014and the customers. Because of the inherent strengths of the product and because there wasn\u2019t an equally good last-mile transportation LCV in the market, the Ace was a runaway success\u2014the Ace family, comprising of eight models, has sold over 23 lakh units. Now, the company wants to replicate the success of the Ace with the Intra\u2014the two-tonne-plus LCV it will launch by end-May. It fills the gap between the Ace and Tata 407. RT Wasan, vice-president, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, says that the Intra\u2014branded as a compact truck\u2014is built on the company\u2019s Premium Tough philosophy for CVs, \u201cwhich combines visual richness and sophistication, with robustness and reliability.\u201d The Intra is unlike most LCVs running on Indian roads. Designed to transport water bottles, fruits & vegetables, industrial goods, foodgrains, construction material, hardware items, etc, the Intra has an AC cabin, gearbox with gear-shift indicator, power steering, tubeless radial tyres, and low NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) levels. Its loading deck measures 8.2 feet by 5.3 feet, and its turning radius is 4.75 metres. With the Intra, the company is targeting the \u2018performance segment\u2019 within the \u2018livelihood segment\u2019 of the LCV industry. But do LCV operators want an AC, a comfortable cabin, or do they aspire only for lower buying and running costs? \u201cAn LCV should be able to do the job it is bought for, and with low operating costs. At the same time, especially when it comes to intercity trips, the operator wants to do a certain number of trips in a certain time period for maximising profitability. For that, speed, acceleration and comfort (when you\u2019re driving for longer hours) are important,\u201d says Wasan. \u201cA comfortable cabin leads to fatigue-free driving and that can translate into more trips undertaken.\u201d The Intra, Wasan adds, might not be the first LCV a person will buy; rather, it\u2019s for someone who is already in the business, is aspirational, and wants to graduate to something better. \u201cLike passenger vehicle (PV) customers, even LCV operators want to be seen in a vehicle that is more modern, in which they can perhaps take their family out,\u201d adds Wasan. Of the eight models of the Ace, three are also available in CNG as an option, but the Intra will be powered only with diesel\u2014the 1396cc direct injection engine that produces 70bhp, which is far higher than the Ace family. While the PV market is shifting to petrol and CNG, Wasan says diesel will remain the fuel of choice in the CV industry, even LCVs, which saw 19.46% growth in FY19 over FY18 (according to industry body SIAM). \u201cCNG is a promising fuel, but can it be practical or not depends on the way the CNG network grows. LCVs don\u2019t always ply in a localised area, and outside metro cities the CNG network is still work in progress. Also, considering the high mileage of LCVs and the current and expected diesel fuel prices, running economics will continue to favour diesel,\u201d Wasan adds.