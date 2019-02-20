Tata Motors to bring electric vehicles of 200-250 km range

Tata Motors to bring EVs of 200-250 km range

Taking a step forward in the electric vehicle space, Tata Motors plans to deliver higher range of electric vehicles to the tune of 200-250 km in the next two years.

Speaking to the media, Shailesh Chandra, president, electric mobility business and corporate strategy, Tata Motors, said: “While the optimum range today for mid-sized car like Tigor is 140-150 km, our future plans are to deliver higher range products of 200-250 km, which will be showcased in Geneva Motor show this year.”

While the government’s primary focus is on two-wheelers and public transport, the company wants the focus to shift on private consumer too. For this, Tata Motors is exploring partnerships with various start-ups and Tata group companies to deliver electric mobility as a service. “We are not only focusing on selling and developing EVs but focusing on how we can synchronise the efforts through partnerships and deliver the entire ecosystem. We have come together with other Tata companies like Tata Power for charging infrastructure, Tata Chemicals for component localisation, TCS for data platform among others,” Chandra added.

Emphasising on the support from the government, Chandra said that without government incentives, at least for the next four-five years, it would be difficult to move forward with the electric mobility mission.

He said that the transition to electric mobility is going to be gradual. Because the demand is not certain right now, most of the suppliers are far away from the fence. “If for example we decide we are going ahead with Tata Power for charging infrastructure, which is right now again in the phase of evaluation, I would go in a very synchronised manner with them when it comes to micro market. If I have to launch a product in Bangalore, I would ensure that three months ahead of launch, infrastructure is in place. That’s how we are targeting, that we go with an integrated plan, to give confidence to the customer,” Chandra noted.