Tata Motors stares at flat commercial vehicles sales growth

After two consecutive months of decline in sales volume, automobile company Tata Motors expects the growth in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to remain flat on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis during the January-March quarter, as liquidity crunch and new axle load norms are likely to continue to impact consumer sentiment.

CV sales of Tata Motors fell during November and December, 2018, after seven continuous months of growth in FY19, with the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) segment taking the major hit. The M&HCV truck segment sales declined by 24% y-o-y in November and 27% y-o-y in December. Overall CV sales of the company fell by 5% y-o-y and 11% y-o-y in November and December, respectively.

“There have been forecast of low sales in Q4 and the consensus is that the overall size in Q4 (fourth quarter) would be flat. M&HCV should be same as last year or even lower,” Tata Motors CV business unit president Girish Wagh told FE.

When asked about lower than expected demand in the past few months, he said towards October, the oil prices started shooting up and the profitabiity of the transporter came under pressure and this dampened the overall sentiment.

“At the same time, with the increased axle load norm…operators started looking at the total load capacity they have rather than going for newer vehicles,” he added.

Analysts believe that poor show in the CV segment will hit the financials of Tata Motors in the October-December quarter results.

“We expect Ebitda of Tata Motors standalone business to decline by 31% in Q3 due to weakness in volumes and reduction in profitability,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

While Nomura said weak trends in the CV segment will continue, analysts at Jefferies said, “We expect standalone performance of Tata Motors in Q3 to be dragged down by weakness in M&HCVs, bucking the trend of recent quarters when it had been reporting sharp improvement.”

According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, demand is still subdued across most segments due to weak consumer sentiment, which would impact industry volumes over the next few months.