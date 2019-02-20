Tata Motors staff get Rs 9,000 wage hike under pact

By: | Published: February 20, 2019 1:10 AM

Tata Motors has signed a long-term wage settlement (LTS) agreement with its employees that will see workmen get a wage rise of Rs 9,000 per month along with other incentives based on performance.

Tata Motors has signed a long-term wage settlement (LTS) agreement with its employees that will see workmen get a wage rise of Rs 9,000 per month along with other incentives based on performance. Around 6,500 workmen from the Pune plant will benefit from this agreement.

The Tata Motors management and the Tata Motors Employees Union in Pune signed the LTS on Monday. This is the first time that negotiations for the commercial vehicle (CVBU) facility and the passenger vehicle (PVBU) facilities in Pune were conducted jointly. Traditionally, there used to be a six-month lag between the two wage agreements.

The LTS is applicable for a period of three years and the workmen will get a wage rise of `9,000 per month in the fixed component of the salary. In addition, there will be an opportunity to earn incentives up to `6,000 based on performance achievement in productivity, quality and safety.

The LTS agreement was signed in the presence of ED & COO Satish Borwankar and signed by Tata Motors plant head — CVBU Alok Singh, PVBU plant head Jaydeep Desai and TMEU president Sameer Dhumal, working president Satish Kakade and general secretary Uttam Choudhari.

