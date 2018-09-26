Tata Motors’ Sanand plant contractual workers protest against termination

According to the workers, the company has dismissed their service and appointed new workers with lower salary which is illegal.

As Tata Motors has terminated the contractual workers from its Sanand plant in Gujarat, about 160 workers have staged a protest at the collector office of Ahmedabad and gave a presentation against the company on Tuesday.

According to the workers, the company has dismissed their service and appointed new workers with lower salary which is illegal. Workers had presented their issue to the labour commissioner four months ago but as no result-oriented steps were taken, they chose to protest. According to the workers, contractual workers get about `12,000-13,000 salary while the permanent ones get around `25,000-28,000 per month. To avoid paying higher salary, the company is hiring workers on contract.

“We have great respect for the Tata Group but this is a completely unethical practice by the company. Without any reason they have disposed off over 160 workers who were working in Tata Motors for the past seven years,” Ashim Roy, president of Chemical Mazdoor Panchayat, said. The labour union is supporting workers to fight against the company in this issue.

Tata Motors terminated these workers about four months ago and since then, the workers are trying to seek the government’s intervention but they have not got any response so far.

Roy said, “We had approached the labour commissioner when this issue came up. Unfortunately, it was not taken up by the government. Tata Motors appointing new workers at the cost of old workers is not a fair practice and we are opposing the same.”

On this issue, Tata Motors stated that it has relieved these temporary workers as per the terms of engagement with the company. All these workers were engaged with the company for a fixed time period.

“We understand that some of our ex-temporary workers have demonstrated at the Ahmedabad Collector office. We would like to clarify that as per terms of engagement, these ex-temporary workers were engaged by the company for a fixed period of time and were relieved at the end of their term. They are no longer associated with Tata Motors. Some of them have approached labour authorities in the past and the matter is sub-judice. We continue to engage a mix of resource from all parts of Gujarat, currently 4,000 blue collar employees are deployed at Tata Motors’ Sanand Plant,” said Tata Motors’ spokesperson.

Workers also submitted a memorandum to the district collector and demanded to bring back all the terminated workers on job and stop the contract system of the company.