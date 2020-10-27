Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307 cr in Sep quarter

The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscal.

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscal.

The company’s total revenue from operations declined to Rs 53,530 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 65,431.95 crore during the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.