  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307 cr in Sep quarter

By: |
October 27, 2020 5:25 PM

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30

Tata Motors crosses 40 lakh cumulative production milestone in 30 yearsThe auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscal.

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscal.

The company’s total revenue from operations declined to Rs 53,530 crore in the second quarter as against Rs 65,431.95 crore during the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307 cr in Sep quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bharti Airtel losses narrow to Rs 763 cr in September quarter; revenue zoom 22 per cent
2Engineering exporters concerned about volume amid ‘worsening’ COVID-19 scenario in Europe
3Piyush Goyal says startups demonstrated ability to turn Covid into business potential; hails edtech