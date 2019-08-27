Tata Motors opts for second block closure this month

Tata Motors had earlier indicated that the external environment remains challenging, leading to demand contraction and they have aligned production to actual demand and adjusted the number of shifts and contractual manpower.

Tata Motors is going for a second block closure in this month at its Pune plant from where it rolls out passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The company will have a four-day block closure from August 28 to 31. The company had a three-day block closure on August 3.

Tata Motors had earlier indicated that the external environment remains challenging, leading to demand contraction and they have aligned production to actual demand and adjusted the number of shifts and contractual manpower.

Tata Motors spokesperson said that the current challenging market situation is likely to improve gradually in the coming months with the onset of the festive season. “We welcome the comprehensive set of actions laid out by the government and believe that the measures to improve liquidity, drive growth and reduce cost of ownership of the vehicles, will help the industry to get back on track. In the meanwhile, we will remain focused on retail acceleration, reducing dealer stock levels, a smooth transition to BS VI and driving our turnaround plans,” the spokesperson said.