Tata Motors net down 50% to Rs 2,175 crore

Tata Motors consolidated net profit halved to Rs 2,175 crore on a year-on-year basis for the three months ended March 31, 2018, missing street estimates. A one time provision for impairment and sharp rise in expenses on account of rise in cost of materials consumed impacted profits for the quarter.

The one time impairment of Rs 1,641 crore relates to provision for impairment of certain intangibles under development and capital work-in-progress. The company reviewed product development programmes in capital work-in-progress and consequently provided for impairment for the quarter.

The net sales were up over 18% y-o-y to Rs 91,279 crore, way above analyst estimates, with strong contributions from domestic and JLR volumes and foreign exchange gains. Revenues from JLR were up 3.8%, while the revenues from Tata Motors standalone grew 45.3% on account of broad based volume growth of 34%. Commercial vehicle segment volumes were up 34%, while the passenger volumes grew 35% during the quarter.

With the rise in sales volumes, the consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) surged over 4% y-o-y to `12,281 crore during the quarter, however, Ebitda margins declined 180 basis points to 13.45% as the growth in sales was offset by the sharp rise in costs.

The total expenses during the quarter increased by a sharp 19% on a y-o-y basis.

At the standalone level too, higher costs and one time impairment led to a net loss of nearly `500 crore, albeit narrower than the corresponding quarter when the net loss stood at `806 crore on the back of improvement in the company’s domestic performance. Standalone net sales stood at `19,779 crore, which was a sharp rise of 45% on a y-o-y basis.

Speaking at an earnings press conference, PB Balaji, chief financial officer, Tata Motors, said that the company will continue to invest at JLR about 4.5 billion pounds in new products, technology and capacity to drive long term growth. The company is planning a range of 4-7% EBIT between FY19-21 and 7-9% growth over the long term. As for Tata Motors standalone, the company is planning for 3-5% EBIT between FY19-21 and 5-7% over the long term.

“We are committed to competitive, consistent and cash accretive growth over the medium to long term. Our approach to achieve this will be launch of exciting new models, drive cost efficiencies and operating leverage with affordable investment spends,” Balaji said.

Guenter Butschek, managing director and CEO, Tata Motors, said, “We want to structurally improve the business with reinforced and focused actions in PV, and continuing momentum in CV from last year”.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover’s profit before tax was up by 46% y-o-y to 364 million pounds for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The net revenue of the company grew by 4% to 7.55 billion pounds in the quarter.

JLR’s sales for the period declined about 4% to nearly 1.72 lakh units, with growth remaining strong in China and the US though offset by lower sales in the UK and Europe markets.

Ralf Speth, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover said, “Despite external headwinds, the results reflect underlying strength of Jaguar Land Rover”.