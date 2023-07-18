Tata Motors launches gensets backed by advanced CPCB IV+ compliant engines, in 25kVA to 125kVA configurations

Tata Motors has launched a new-generation range of gensets in India, backed by the reliable and technologically advanced CPCB IV+ (Central Pollution Control Board IV+) compliant Tata Motors engines. The new range of gensets are available in 25kVA to 125kVA configurations. Tata Motors said that the newly launched gensets are more fuel efficient and come with strong block loading capability, which provides lower operating costs and uninterrupted power delivery for businesses. These are designed, developed and tested at Tata Motors’ R&D facility.

“These advanced Gensets further strengthen our commitment to empower India’s industries, infrastructure and progress. I am confident that the advanced range of new gensets, backed by a strong pan India customer support, will be beneficial for all business,” said R Ramakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Spares and Non Vehicular Business – Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors.

The new range of Tata Motors Gensets are powered by greener, cleaner families of Tata Motors engines which are more fuel efficient and compact, it said. The gensets are designed and developed to offer peace-of-mind to the customers and cater to diverse industries that include medium and small enterprises, real estate, healthcare, hospitality, telecom, rental application, offices and warehouses, among others.

Part of the $128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited is a $42 billion global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors’ vehicles are marketed in Africa, Middle East, Latin America, South East Asia and SAARC countries. As of March 31, 2023, Tata Motors’ operations inter alia includes 88 consolidated subsidiaries, 2 joint operations, 3 joint ventures and numerous equity-accounted associates, including their subsidiaries, in respect of which the company exercises significant influence, the company said.