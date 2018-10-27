Tata Motors enters racing car space with Tiago, Tigor variants under JTP brand

The joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Auto focuses on design and development of performance cars, including the uniquely styled parts. (Reuters)

JT Special Vehicles (JTSV), a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives, on Friday launched JTP range of performance vehicles – the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP. Jayem Automotives is an independent automotive R & D company involved in design, development, testing and manufacturing of a wide range of automotive components, systems and prototypes.

The joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Auto focuses on design and development of performance cars, including the uniquely styled parts. The joint venture enables faster development, specialised capabilities, and access to true performance motoring pedigree.

With a sporty design and a performance packed engine under the hood, the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP will be available at select Tata Motors dealerships from early November at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh for Tiago JTP and Rs 7.49 lakh for Tigor JTP, ex-showroom, New Delhi. Customers can book these cars starting Friday at select Tata Motors dealership with a down payment of Rs 11,000.

Announcing the launch of the power packed JTP range in Coimbatore on Friday, Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicles, Tata Motors, said: “The JTP range of cars have been designed and engineered with precision to keep the excitement and passion of motoring alive and reverse the commoditisation of car purchase. Customers can enjoy their city drive and experience the thrill of driving with these cars. The JTP products will also have a halo effect on the Tiago and Tigor brands.”

Manufactured at the Tata Motors Sanand facility, the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are powered with the 1.2L turbocharged new generation Revotron petrol engine. Equipped with performance oriented intake and exhaust systems, these vehicles come with a 5 speed manual transmission with optimised gear ratios and final drive for superior acceleration. Capped at a maximum speed of 160 kmph, the car can go from 0-100km/h in 10 seconds.

According to Gubbi Nagbhushan, CEO, JTSV, “We at JTSV are excited to launch the first two cars of JTP range of vehicles. The Tiago and Tigor are extremely capable products, which have further been boosted with Jayem’s technical know-how of developing performance cars. Targeted at the urban customers who are driving enthusiasts with a hidden streak of adventure, the Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP have been engineered to provide customers with the thrill of driving.” The select dealerships will be based in Kolkata, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kannur, Thrissur, Mumbai and Ernakulum.