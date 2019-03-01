Tata Motors drives in 2019 Hexa, updated SUV gets new infotainment system and diamond-cut alloy wheels

In December 2018, Hexa sales fell 65% year-on-year at 682 units while on a month-on-month basis, sales declined 55%.

Failing to garner numbers as anticipated, Tata Motors has updated its SUV Hexa and launched the 2019 edition at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Hexa, which was launched in January 2017, initially clocked over 1,000 units sales but gradually volumes fell and last month, Tata Motors could only sell 309. In the same month last year, the Hexa managed to sell 873 units and it was averaging 600-700 monthly sales till late last year.

In December 2018, Hexa sales fell 65% year-on-year at 682 units while on a month-on-month basis, sales declined 55%. The 2019 version of the Hexa has seen some cosmetic changes for the exteriors, along with a new infotainment system. The updated model will offer diamond cut alloy wheels in the automatic variants while the manual transmission will have a charcoal grey alloy wheels.

“We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products,” said SN Barman – VP sales, marketing & customer support, PV business, at Tata Motors.