Tata Motors drives in 2019 Hexa, updated SUV gets new infotainment system and diamond-cut alloy wheels

By: | Published: March 1, 2019 4:01 AM

The Hexa, which was launched in January 2017, initially clocked over 1,000 units sales but gradually volumes fell and last month, Tata Motors could only sell 309.

In December 2018, Hexa sales fell 65% year-on-year at 682 units while on a month-on-month basis, sales declined 55%.

Failing to garner numbers as anticipated, Tata Motors has updated its SUV Hexa and launched the 2019 edition at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Hexa, which was launched in January 2017, initially clocked over 1,000 units sales but gradually volumes fell and last month, Tata Motors could only sell 309. In the same month last year, the Hexa managed to sell 873 units and it was averaging 600-700 monthly sales till late last year.

ALSO READ: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen disses Ayushman Bharat, says Modi should focus on primary healthcare

In December 2018, Hexa sales fell 65% year-on-year at 682 units while on a month-on-month basis, sales declined 55%. The 2019 version of the Hexa has seen some cosmetic changes for the exteriors, along with a new infotainment system. The updated model will offer diamond cut alloy wheels in the automatic variants while the manual transmission will have a charcoal grey alloy wheels.

“We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products,” said SN Barman – VP sales, marketing & customer support, PV business, at Tata Motors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata Motors drives in 2019 Hexa, updated SUV gets new infotainment system and diamond-cut alloy wheels
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition