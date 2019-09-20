Tata Motors announces Ziptron technology to usher in its future electric vehicles

Powertrain comprises every component of the engine which converts power into movement. It includes the engine, transmission, the driveshaft and axles.

Localisation of components used in manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs) is required for attractive price propositions along with investments in infrastructure to drive the demand of electric cars, Tata Motors CEO & MD Guenter Butschek said on Thursday. Speaking at the launch of its new solution for electric vehicles called Ziptron, Butschek said steps had been taken by the Indian government to push for electrification of Indian automobile segment. “Thanks to FAME-II scheme, electric vehicles have become affordable solutions and have given EVs the potential to go mainstream collectively with GST reduction announced earlier.” However, private sector also need to help in building the electric eco-system for a faster transition from traditional internal combustion engines.

Tata Motors on Thursday announced its electric vehicle powertrain technology Ziptron, tailor-made for India, which will power a range of Tata electric cars, starting with a new launch in early 2020. Powertrain comprises every component of the engine which converts power into movement. It includes the engine, transmission, the driveshaft and axles.

According to the company, Ziptron has been designed specifically for Indian traffic and climatic conditions. Shailesh Chandra, president, Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, said, “Ziptron addresses concerns which general Indian buyers have while opting for electric vehicles’ safety, performance, range and durability.”

“Ziptron has been designed in-house utilising our global engineering network. It has been tested across 1 million km. With this technology, we hope to usher in a new wave of e-mobility in India and accelerate faster adoption of EVs, supporting the government’s vision.”

The company said that it would provide eight years warranty on the battery and the motor of vehicles powered by Ziptron. The range will be around 200 km on a single charge. The battery casing will have IP67 water and dust certification, under IP67 certification, an unit can be submerged in water up to metre deep for half an hour without any liquid damage.