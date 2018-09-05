Tata most ‘consumer-focussed’ brand in India, Patanjali 24th, says report

The study measures consumers’ keenness to buy a brand’s products.

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata is India’s most “consumer-focussed” brand, said a TRA Research report released on Wednesday. FMCG major Patanjali, promoted by yoga guru Ramdev, ranked 24th in the list of 500 brands, it said. The study measures consumers’ keenness to buy a brand’s products. The survey was conducted among 6,000 consumer influencers across 16 cities, TRA Research said.

‘Closely following (Tata), at second rank is Bajaj, with just a 12 per cent gap from the leader. At third rank in the list is Nike,” the report said. Dell was ranked fourth and Apple fifth in the list of “India’s Most Consumer-Focussed Brands 2018”.