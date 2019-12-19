Tata-Mistry saga: Legacy hotspots and large writedowns

Mistry had said that while he was against the Nano project which had caused a Rs. 1,000-crore loss for Tata Motors, Ratan Tata continued with the production of the car due to emotional reasons.

Since his dismissal as Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry had levelled serious allegations against the group’s chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and other board members about mismanagement, which were in a way upheld by the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday.

His main allegations included unbridled powers to Tata Trust nominees under the articles of association (AoA), overpriced takeover of Europe’s Corus Group, ill-conceived Nano car project, undue favour to serial entrepreneur C Sivasankaran, and unnecessary investments into the aviation business.

In his petition before the Mumbai-bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mistry had alleged that Ratan Tata abused his powers as chairman in 2007 in the acquisition of the Corus group by Tata Steel. The value of the deal was 33% more than its original offer price.

Against the articles of association, Mistry had claimed that Tata Trust directors became handmaidens of Tata and his lieutenant Soonawala, making them a “Super Board”. The AoA gave the trustee nominee directors powers to suppress minority shareholders.

As chairman, Mistry said he learnt about Ratan Tata’s patronage to C Sivasankaran and his Sterling Infotech. The Tata group entered into several dealings with Sivasankaran, like allocation of Tata Teleservices shares, which caused losses to the company.