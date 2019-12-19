Tata-Mistry saga: 15-all so far, apex court to decide on match

File photo of then Tata Consultancy Services CEO N Chandrasekaran and then Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry, during an annual general meeting of TCS in Mumbai (Express Photo)

Though Cyrus Mistry on Wednesday scored a big victory against the Tatas, the battle is hardly over as it will now shift to the Supreme Court, where Tata Sons is sure to appeal.

Tata Sons has time till January 18 to appeal in the apex court as the NCLAT order has given a window of four weeks against restoring Mistry as the executive chairman of the group.

“While courts always lean towards restituting a party to its original position, the width and amplitude of the directions given by NCLAT may be put to strict scrutiny before the SC since it has not only directed the company to reinstall Mistry but has also given a roadmap as to how the executive chairman would be appointed in future,” senior SC lawyer Anupam Lal Das said.

According to the senior counsel, “the direction that the majority group shall consult the minority group for such purpose may also be unworkable. This also undermines the authority of the Board to take its own decisions based on the wisdom of the directors. Further, the direction with regard to the company not exercising its powers under Article 75 of its Articles of Association is a direction in apprehension of exercise of such power to the detriment of Mistry. This interdicts the power of the Board to act in accordance with its Articles. If there is an arbitrary or malafide exercise of power, the court can always step in and set aside the decision”.

This appellate tribunal judgment has definitely come as a setback for the Tata group. “We are deeply disappointed but we are taking all appropriate legal recourse. The restoration of executive chairmanship is stayed till January 18. Well before that, we expect all our interim protection to be activated as per the law in the Supreme Court,” said senior counsel AM Singhvi, who appeared for the Tata group, before all the fora on the issue.

“I am confident that we will succeed in the SC. We had succeeded earlier, then the judgment got reversed. We have an excellent case. There are several legal errors (in the NCLAT order) that need to be looked into,” he added.

“A running company after a gap of three years ought not to be interrupted by foisting a person on whom the company has lost faith,” Singhvi regretted.

However, there is all jubilation in the Mistry camp. Mistry’s senior counsel CA Sundaram said that “we are happy that our stand was vindicated. The whole effort was to ensure that there was proper corporate governance and minority shareholders rights were safeguarded especially considering that the Tata group has so many investors and proper management of the companies would have very far reaching effect on the numerous members of the public”.

Armed with the NCLAT’s order, he feels that it will be “easier” for Mistry to get the NCLAT order upheld. “For this, we will go step by step,” Sundaram said.