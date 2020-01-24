Tata-Mistry case: SC stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 24, 2020 11:57:24 AM

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant agreed to hear Tata Sons Pvt Ltd's appeal and issued notice to the parties concerned.

Tata-Mistry case, tata steel, nclat, cyrus mistry, tata steel case, tata steel nclat caseThe apex court said it would hear the matter along with the main plea filed by Tata Sons against NCLAT’s verdict. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s order dismissing the Registrar of Companies (RoC) plea seeking modification of its verdict in the Tata-Cyrus Mistry matter. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant agreed to hear Tata Sons Pvt Ltd’s appeal and issued notice to the parties concerned.

The apex court said it would hear the matter along with the main plea filed by Tata Sons against NCLAT’s verdict. On January 10, the top court stayed the NCLAT verdict restoring Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata group and had observed that there were “lacunae” in the order passed by the tribunal.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata-Mistry case SC stays NCLAT order dismissing RoC plea seeking modification of verdict
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AGR Dues: Jio pays its Rs 195 crore dues; Other telcos to pay only after SC hearing
2PNB Housing Finance net falls 22%, asset quality deteriorates
3Assam ready to pay Rs 2,000 crore for additional 13.6% stake in Numaligarh refinery