Tata Metaliks PAT falls 74 pc to Rs 14 crore in July-September

State-owned GMDC on Tuesday reported nearly four-fold rise in its consolidated profit at Rs 151.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 40.4 crore in the year-ago period, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the public sector enterprise increased to Rs 591.4 crore in the July-September period from Rs 494.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said.

GMDC is country’s second largest lignite producer.