  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata-led JV wins bid for MAHSR project work

By: |
March 23, 2021 5:30 AM

Financial bids for the project’s management consultancy services were opened on Monday. This includes supervision of all 13 civil works packages including viaducts, concrete/ steel bridges, tunnels (undersea and mountain tunnels), civil work of all 12 stations, maintenance depots, and training institute building.

The tenure of the contract is 96 months. The other participant which qualified in the technical bid evaluation is the Nippon Koei Company, Oriental Consultants Global Company and RITES consortium.The tenure of the contract is 96 months. The other participant which qualified in the technical bid evaluation is the Nippon Koei Company, Oriental Consultants Global Company and RITES consortium.

The joint venture of Tata Consulting Engineers, Consulting Engineers Group, Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants and PADECO Company has quoted the lowest bid at `1,111 crore for the construction of civil works packages of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (MAHSR) project.

Financial bids for the project’s management consultancy services were opened on Monday. This includes supervision of all 13 civil works packages including viaducts, concrete/ steel bridges, tunnels (undersea and mountain tunnels), civil work of all 12 stations, maintenance depots, and training institute building.

Related News

The tenure of the contract is 96 months. The other participant which qualified in the technical bid evaluation is the Nippon Koei Company, Oriental Consultants Global Company and RITES consortium.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Tata-led JV wins bid for MAHSR project work
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FE CFO awards: Celebrating CFOs
2Courts, probe agencies can’t proceed against DFI board sans prior govt approval
3Future Retail gets relief from Delhi High Court