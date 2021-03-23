Tata-led JV wins bid for MAHSR project work

The tenure of the contract is 96 months. The other participant which qualified in the technical bid evaluation is the Nippon Koei Company, Oriental Consultants Global Company and RITES consortium.

The joint venture of Tata Consulting Engineers, Consulting Engineers Group, Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants and PADECO Company has quoted the lowest bid at `1,111 crore for the construction of civil works packages of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (MAHSR) project.

Financial bids for the project’s management consultancy services were opened on Monday. This includes supervision of all 13 civil works packages including viaducts, concrete/ steel bridges, tunnels (undersea and mountain tunnels), civil work of all 12 stations, maintenance depots, and training institute building.

The tenure of the contract is 96 months. The other participant which qualified in the technical bid evaluation is the Nippon Koei Company, Oriental Consultants Global Company and RITES consortium.