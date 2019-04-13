Tata Housing’s Sanjay Dutt appointed chairman of RICS South Asia board

By: | Published: April 13, 2019 2:37 PM

Dutt has over 24 years of experience in the real estate sector with various international real estate developers and property consultants like JLL, CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield.

RICS, a global body to promote professionalism and standards in the real estate sector, has appointed Tata Housing MD and CEO Sanjay Dutt as chairman of its South Asia board. In a statement, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said Sanjay Dutt, MD and CEO of Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd and Tata Housing Development Company, has been appointed as chairman of the RICS South Asia Board.

Dutt, who is a Fellow of RICS, said: “I am excited to further RICS’ footprint in India and South Asia by supporting its agenda to influence governments, organizations and key stakeholders across real estate, construction and infrastructure domains…”. Nimish Gupta, MD – RICS South Asia, said: “Sanjay is a highly accomplished professional; one who has been adept at handling a wide array and facets of built environment businesses.”

Dutt has over 24 years of experience in the real estate sector with various international real estate developers and property consultants like JLL, CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield. He is a post-graduate in marketing and HR from the International Management Institute.

RICS is the world’s leading self regulatory professional body that promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications and standards in the valuation, development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

