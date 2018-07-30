Tata Group reopens Bombay House: Here’s all about corporate headquarters of salt to software conglomerate

The historic Bombay House is home to head offices of major Tata companies (IE image)

Bombay House, the iconic corporate headquarters of $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group was reopened on Sunday. The building was reopened after it underwent restoration for the time in the history. The historic building was inaugurated by Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Sunday, marking the 114th birth anniversary of its former Chairman JRD Tata.

The historic Bombay House is home to head offices of major Tata companies such as Tata Sons, and the group’s chairmen from Sir Dorabji Tata, the group’s second Chairman and Jamsetji Tata’s elder son, JRD Tata, Ratan Tata to N Chandrasekaran, the current Chairman of the group.

Tata Group has its operations spread over 100 countries spanning across six continents. In the latest restoration exercise, neo-classical Edwardian look was retained. The new office space holds a modern look and owns well-designed common and collaborative spaces as per requirements of today.

“The renovation of this heritage building, the first in its history, has revolved around designing for the employees a more modern, collaborative and informal workplace equipped with the best of technologies and security systems,” The Indian Express reported citing Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

“The Tatas have designed each floor with agile workspaces and semi-formal collaboration zones for teams to work together. Enhanced natural lighting, and the paintings, photographs and art installations that adorn the walls have created a vibrant environment for employees and visitors,” The Indian Express report said.

The ground floor of the building has been turned into a shared space for coffee lounge, and the Tata Experience Centre (TXC), a digital museum, which is aimed at giving visitors an immersive experience into the world of Tata using digital technologies for effective storytelling, the report said.