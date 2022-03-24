Tata Group firm Nelco partners Omnispace for satellite services

Nelco provides satellite communication (Satcom) services to enterprise customers across many industry segments, including aero IFC and maritime communication.

Tata Group firm Nelco and US-based Omnispace have partnered to enable and distribute 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN), direct-to-device satellite services. The collaborative effort will expand the reach of 5G using satellite communication throughout India and South Asia.

Nelco provides satellite communication (Satcom) services to enterprise customers across many industry segments, including aero IFC and maritime communication. This agreement with Omnispace will focus on enabling the use of 5G direct-to-device communications using, Omnispace’s global NGSO satellite network across various market segments. The Omnispace network will deliver IoT-based solutions and a seamless mobile connectivity experience beyond the boundaries of existing mobile networks.

“Together with Nelco, we are working to deliver reliable mobile connectivity solutions to enhance growth and innovation across the industries and regions it serves,” said Jay Yass, chief corporate development officer, Omnispace.

The agreement with Omnispace allows Nelco to expand its services by including 5G satellite direct-to-device connectivity solutions to its portfolio of Satcom services for serving existing and new customers.

“This is truly an exciting time in technology innovation for us and our customers. We look forward to working with Omnispace, to provide our customers with the power of cutting-edge 5G global connectivity solutions including satellite IoT,” said P J Nath, Managing Director & CEO, Nelco.

Omnispace is establishing the world’s first truly global hybrid, mobile network. The Omnispace global network will be based on 3GPP 5G NTN standards, offering seamless interoperability across cellular and satellite networks, delivering the power of 5G to any compatible device.