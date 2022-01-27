  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tata Group committed to making Air India a world-class airline, says Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran

The group also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to reforms and faith in India’s entrepreneurship spirit, which made the “historic transition” possible.

Written by PTI
"We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our Group, and look forward to working together," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.
Tata Group is committed to making Air India a world-class airline, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday after the conglomerate took over the ownership of the national carrier from the government.

“We are excited to have Air India back in the Tata Group and are committed to making this a world-class airline. I warmly welcome all the employees of Air India to our Group, and look forward to working together,” Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

The group also said it philosophically agrees with “the Prime Minister’s vision for the aviation sector, of making it affordable and ensuring it contributes to boosting ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens”.

